Harry Vine

Harry Vine Notice
Vine Harry Suddenly at home on
8th May, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late Edna and dearly loved dad of Steve, Dave and Julie, also loving grandpa and great-grandpa.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Chapel on Monday 10th June at 11.00am followed by interment in Yeadon Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Harry may be made to The Royal British Legion, a box for which will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
