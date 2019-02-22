Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30
St. James' Church
Woodside
Horsforth
Harry
TOWNEND
(Tony) February 14th passed away peacefully, aged 81 years.
Tony, loving husband of Gladys, much loved father of Paul,
dear father in law of Sarah,
also a treasured grandad of Luke.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church,
Woodside, Horsforth on
Monday March 4th
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Tony may be to Prostrate Cancer, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
