Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Otley Road
Leeds 16
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Swain

Notice Condolences

Harry Swain Notice
SWAIN Harry August 9th,
peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice, surrounded by his loving family,
aged 93 years.

Much loved husband of Ann.
Dearly loved dad of Paul.
Loved and respected father in law, grandad and great grandad.

Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 on
Thursday August 22nd at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.