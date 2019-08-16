|
|
|
SWAIN Harry August 9th,
peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice, surrounded by his loving family,
aged 93 years.
Much loved husband of Ann.
Dearly loved dad of Paul.
Loved and respected father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 on
Thursday August 22nd at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019