SHAWCROSS HARRY On November 9th peacefully,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Florence, a much loved
dad of Coralie and Dawn,
dear father in law of Brian and Tony and a dear grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday November 19th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be given for the British Heart Foundation, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to:
Percy R Wood, Hunslet
Tel 270 5015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2019