Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
PEDLEY HARRY
(ex KOYLI and West Yorkshire Police SGT) November 12th peacefully at his home in Wakefield, aged 82 years,
the much loved husband of Shirley, loving dad of Elizabeth and
Matthew and a very dear grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service for Harry
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November at 1.40. Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to Down's Syndrome Support and Training, Bingley for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019
