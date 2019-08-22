|
|
|
FOX Harry August 14th peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
aged 88 years of Rothwell,
former British Telecom Engineer.
Loving husband, dad, father in law, grandad, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Thursday August 29th at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Candlelighters, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019