BROWN Harry Hardisty Sadly at home on 23rd October,
aged 89 years, of Thornhill, Dewsbury. Beloved husband of the late Irene, dearly loved father of Susan, much loved Father in Law, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 12:30pm, together with the service for his late wife Irene Brown. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the service to benefit Marie Curie. For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019