ABBOTT Harry Formerly of Field End Crescent, Halton, passed away peacefully on 9th February at Colton Lodges.
Devoted husband of the late Edith, father of Brian and the late Paul.
Harry will be loved and remembered by Brian and Mary and by his grandsons Christian and Harry and all the family.
The funeral will take place at Christ Church, Chapel Street, Halton, Leeds 15 at 12pm on
Tuesday 26th February followed by committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1:40pm.
Donations in memory of Harry may be made in aid of BEAT
(Eating Disorders Association)
Enquiries to William Dodgson Funeral Services, 279 Selby Road, LS15 7JS. Tel. 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 23, 2019
