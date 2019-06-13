|
WILSON Harold AGED 105 YEARS
Sadly passed away at home on Tuesday June 4th.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Dorothy.
Much loved father of
Pauline and Yvonne,
father in law to John and Colin. Grandad to Julie, Jonathan,
Claire and Louise.
Great grandad to Jake and Zac. Family and friends are invited to attend a service at
St John's Church, Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds LS17 7BY on
Wednesday June 19th at 2.30pm,
followed by light refreshments at Wike Ridge Golf House,
Wike Ridge Lane, Shadwell,
LS17 9JW.
Family flowers only please, donations for the British Heart Foundation and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood, Leeds 8.
Tel (0113) 2499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
