Ratcliff Harold Peacefully, in his sleep on
6th October, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Irene,
dearly loved dad of Ruth, Linda. Philip, Joy, Stuart and Wendy.
A loving grandad and
great- grandad and a
dear father in law.
The funeral service will take place at Bridge Street Church on Monday 21st October at 10.30am followed by interment at Lawnswood Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made for Martin House Hospice at the service if desired.
Friends and family please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare York Road on
0113 2482038.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019