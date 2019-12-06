|
|
|
Holmes Harold
(Former employee at Yorkshire Evening Post) On November 29th in Beech Hall Care Home, Armley, aged 99 years.
Devoted husband of the late Laura, much loved dad of Kenneth,
father in law to Betty, dearly loved grandad to Karen and John,
great grandad to Jessica
and Adam and a much
loved uncle and friend to many.
The service and cremation will
take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday December 16th at 1.40 p.m. Friends please accept this intimation. No flowers please but donations in lieu may be made to The Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to J.Tate Funeral Directors Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019