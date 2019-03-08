|
Hannah
Callaghan Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 27th February
aged 84 years.
Loving wife to the late Dougie, beloved mother to Keith,
mother in law to Kathleen, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother and a friend and neighbour to Sheila.
The funeral will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 11.40am. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue
Harehills, Leeds
LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
