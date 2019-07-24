|
HEY Gwendoline Mary On 19th July 2019, peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice
aged 89 years. Much loved Wife of the late Alan and partner to Gerard, dearly loved Mother of Michael and the late William, a dear Mother-in-law of Karen, proud and loving Granny of Daniel and Thomas and Great Granny of Oscar.
Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds, on Monday 5th August at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Sue Ryder, Wheatfields Hospice, a collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2019