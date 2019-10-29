Home

RHODES Oct 18th at St James Hospital Gwen after a brave battle
with cancer.
Loved sister of Edith & Jackie
& beloved Aunt of
Linda & Gt Aunt of Lauren, Ixia, Jack & Alfie & dear stepmother to
Brian & who will be deeply missed every day. Gone but definitely never forgotten & always in our hearts & finally re-united with your soulmate Dick.
Funeral to take place Tues 5th Nov at 12.20pm at Lawnswood Crematorium followed by the wake at The Lawnswood Arms.
No flowers, please; donations to RNLI if desired for which there will be a collection plate at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019
