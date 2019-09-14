Home

Garewal It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the death of
Gurdev Singh Garewal -
known as Dave Garewal -
Formerly of Racing Cars Private Hire, who sadly passed away on the 10th September 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 19th September 2019 at The Sikh Temple, 192 Chapeltown Road, LS7 4HZ at 12.15pm.
Followed immediately by a Committal at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds, LS19 6JP at 1.40pm.
For further details, please contact Gooding Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2107998
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 14, 2019
