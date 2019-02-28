|
|
|
GRAZIOSO Giuseppe
'Otherwise known
as Pino
the Italian Barber' In Loving Memory
Sadly passed away on
Friday 15th February at
St Gemma's Hospice surrounded by his close family.
Much beloved husband,
father, grandfather and
great grandfather who was cherished by many
who knew him as a popular character and loyal friend.
The funeral service will be held at
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Tadcaster on 8th March at 11am followed by burial
at Tadcaster Cemetery.
Donations if desired to
St Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Thorntons Funeralcare, 01977 683063
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More