Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Kennedy

Notice Condolences

Graham Kennedy Notice
Kennedy Graham
(Greg) Passed away peacefully on
20th June 2019, aged 65 years.
Re-united with his late wife Angela. Much loved dad of Stephen,
Yvonne and Bev also a loving granddad of Callum, Liam, Lulu, Keiran and Kyla.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in memory of Greg maybe given to
St Gemma's Hospice for which a
box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to the
Co op Funeralcare,
Marsh Lane, Leeds LS9 8AD
Tel - 0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.