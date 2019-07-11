|
|
|
Kennedy Graham
(Greg) Passed away peacefully on
20th June 2019, aged 65 years.
Re-united with his late wife Angela. Much loved dad of Stephen,
Yvonne and Bev also a loving granddad of Callum, Liam, Lulu, Keiran and Kyla.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in memory of Greg maybe given to
St Gemma's Hospice for which a
box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to the
Co op Funeralcare,
Marsh Lane, Leeds LS9 8AD
Tel - 0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2019