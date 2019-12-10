|
|
|
DEIGHTON Graham John Passed away suddenly in Hospital,
on December 2nd 2019,
aged 72 years and of Leeds 9.
Dearly beloved Husband of Carol,
much loved Dad of Ashley and Ryan, also a dear Son in law, Brother in law and Uncle.
Graham will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service will take place at
Hughes Funeral Service
(Service Chapel)
180 York Road, Leeds 9
on Saturday December 14th
at 12.30pm,
prior to private Cremation.
(Bright attire preferred).
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Graham would be appreciated
and will be given
to The Take Heart Appeal
for which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Enquiries to 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019