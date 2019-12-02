|
|
|
HAIGH Grace 22/11/19
Peacefully at
Sunningdale Nursing Home,
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ronnie, much loved mother of Vivien,
Paul, Jill and Wendy, dear
mother-in-law, sister and
a loving grandma.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Memory Lane Day and
Activity Centre, Yeadon,
for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019