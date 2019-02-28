Home

Spencer Gordon Hoyland Aged 86 years.
Died peacefully on the
13th February 2019,
after a considerable and
heroic fight.
Beloved husband of Jackie,
loving dad of John, Susan and James, adored granps of
Jonathan and Charlotte,
wonderful father- in- law of Gill, and Alec, dear brother of Noel, friend to many and respected by
all who knew him.
Private cremation.
Details of a Thanksgiving Service and Celebration of Gordon's
life will follow.
Donations may be made to Wheatfields Hospice Leeds.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
