|
|
|
CAVELL Gordon On Wednesday 2nd October 2019, passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital, aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved dad of Paul, Susan, Carol and Stephen and a loved father in law, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 15th October at 11.40am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Gordon to St Gemma's Hospice, for which a collection plate
will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019