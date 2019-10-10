Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Cavell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Cavell

Notice Condolences

Gordon Cavell Notice
CAVELL Gordon On Wednesday 2nd October 2019, passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital, aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved dad of Paul, Susan, Carol and Stephen and a loved father in law, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 15th October at 11.40am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Gordon to St Gemma's Hospice, for which a collection plate
will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.