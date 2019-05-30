Home

SHIPPEN Gladys
"Margery" After a short illness passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on 11th May 2019,
aged 83 years.

Loving wife of the late John, beloved mum of Andrew and the late Gerald, mother in law of Julie, much loved sister of Trevor and Joyce and treasured grandma of James and Thomas.
Funeral service will take place at Cross Gates Methodist Church, Austhorpe Road, Leeds 15 on Thursday 6th June at 10.30am prior to cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Cross Gates Good Neighbours Scheme and Ward J10,
St James' Hospital.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Cross Gates.
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
