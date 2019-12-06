|
|
|
Boughton Gladys
née Nichols Of Tadcaster,
formerly of Morley,
passed away peacefully
in her sleep on
1st December 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Michael,
loving mum of Kay, Gillian,
Michael, Elaine, Daniel and
Jonathan and a treasured
grandma and great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Tadcaster Salvation Army Hall on Monday 16th December at
12.00 noon, followed by interment
in Tadcaster Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Salvation Army and
The Alzheimer's Society,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
F.E.Jackson, Funeral Directors,
Tadcaster, 01937 832163.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019