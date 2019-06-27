|
|
|
Binks Gladys On 19th June, aged 96, much loved widow of Eric, mother of Graham, grandmother of James and Martin, grandmother-in-law of Alison and great grandmother
of Charlie.
A hard road travelled
but still singing,
died in Claremont, to the staff of which, for their tender care and endless patience, the family are eternally grateful.
Service and cremation at Rawdon on Friday 12th July at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request.
Collection in aid of Dementia UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
