BELL GILLIAN Passed away peacefully
at St James Hospital
on Tuesday the 29th October
aged 65 years.
Beloved Wife of Charles William
and dearest Mother of Charles,
also a dear Aunt and Friend.
The funeral service will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid
of St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a plate will be made available at the crematorium. Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2019
