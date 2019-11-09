|
|
|
BELL GILLIAN In loving memory
of my beloved daughter.
Remembering jolly days
and many holidays.
From your loving Mum and
the late brother Leslie xx
-----------------------
In loving memory of Gillian,
you many a time said I'd miss you,
Those words have proved too true,
I lost my best, my dearest sister
when I lost you.
From Martin and Gordon xx
----------------------
In loving memory of Gillian
we mourn for her in silence,
No eyes can see us weep,
but many a silent tear is shed,
While others are asleep.
Love Alison, Mally and Sam.
----------------------
In loving memory of Gillian,
a sister, sister-in-law and aunty
I little knew that evening
when I woke,
The sorrow the evening
would bring, The call was sudden,
the shock severe,
To part with one I loved so dear,
Sometimes it's hard to understand,
Why some things have to be.
Love from Maria, Andrew
and Family xx
----------------------------------
A dear sister, we cannot
clasp your hand Gillian,
Your face we cannot see,
But let this little token,
Tell you that we will
remember you always.
Lots of love Shirley and Nigel xx
---------------------------
In loving memory of Gillian, a loved
sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Those whom we love go out of
sight, But never out of mind,
They are cherished in the hearts,
Of those they leave behind
Lots of love
Margaret, Tom and Family xx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2019