Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Gillian Atack Notice
ATACK Gillian Saturday 16th March, peacefully
in hospital, of East Ardsley,
aged 83 years, Gilly.
Dearly loved wife, mother, sister
and nanna who will be sadly
missed and loved by many.
Service and cremation will be held
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 2:20pm.
No flowers please, donations in
lieu for Cancer Research UK
may be left at the service.
Gilly is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett Of Morley
Funeral Directors, 121 Queen Street, Morley. Tel - 0113 252 5374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
