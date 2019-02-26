|
|
|
HARGREAVES Fr Gerald Former Parish Priest
at St John the Baptist,
Allerton Bywater.
Died on Saturday 16th February 2019 at Mount St Joseph's,
Headingley, Leeds 6,
aged 88 years.
Fr Hargreaves was born
on 23rd August 1930.
He was educated at St Bede's Grammar School, Bradford and studied for the priesthood at Ushaw College in County Durham. He was ordained for the Diocese of Leeds at the Church of the
Sacred Heart of Jesus in Ilkley on
17th July 1954. He was a much-loved man and will be sadly missed by his loving family, friends, brother priests and the parishioners he served.
Fr Hargreaves will be received into the Chapel at Mount St Joseph's Home, Shire Oak Road, Leeds, on Thursday 7th March at 5pm, followed by Mass.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel at Mount St Joseph's on Friday 8th March at 11am, followed by burial at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,
Leeds 9, Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More