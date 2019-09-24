|
|
|
Vicars George Passed away peacefully in Sunnyview House
on September 18th,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved dad, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandad
and great grandad.
Also a good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday October 1st at 12.20 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for Parkinsons UK.
Enquiries to
W Kaye & Son
Tel 0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019