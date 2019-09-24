Home

W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
George Vicars Notice
Vicars George Passed away peacefully in Sunnyview House
on September 18th,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, dearly loved dad, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandad
and great grandad.
Also a good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday October 1st at 12.20 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for Parkinsons UK.
Enquiries to
W Kaye & Son
Tel 0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019
