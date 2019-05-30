Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George Sutcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Sutcliffe

Notice Condolences

George Sutcliffe Notice
SUTCLIFFE George Died 16th May 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Sheila, a much loved dad of Chris, Russell, Glenn, Paul and the late Linda. Adored grandad and loved father in law.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June 2019
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
A special Dad who lived life full of kindness, understanding and love, we will miss you so much, but you will be in our thoughts forever.
From your loving
Sons and Families.
Good night, God Bess x x
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices