SUTCLIFFE George Died 16th May 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Sheila, a much loved dad of Chris, Russell, Glenn, Paul and the late Linda. Adored grandad and loved father in law.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June 2019
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
A special Dad who lived life full of kindness, understanding and love, we will miss you so much, but you will be in our thoughts forever.
From your loving
Sons and Families.
Good night, God Bess x x
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
