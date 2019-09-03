|
Rev George William Sellers On August 19th, peacefully in
St James' Hospital
aged 83 years, of Rothwell.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Dorothy,
much loved brother and uncle.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday September 11th at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the British Lung Foundation, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox and Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds tel 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019