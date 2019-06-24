|
JACKSON George Ronald Passed away peacefully on
12th June 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Doris, treasured father of Graham and Diane and father in law
of Susan and Stephen,
treasured grandfather of
Amanda, Claire and Christopher
and great grandfather of Alice.
A celebration of his life will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on 1st July at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers will go to
The Alzheimers Society.
His singing will be missed.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 01132 480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
