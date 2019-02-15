Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Otley Road
Leeds
View Map
George Battersby Notice
BATTERSBY George Arthur Peacefully at Home on
January 31st, 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband, Dad,
Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother, Uncle and friend.
Service will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 on
Friday February 22nd at
11am prior to Cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the British
Lung Foundation would be
appreciated and for
which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
