|
|
|
ATKINSON George William On October 31st peacefully
in Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joyce,
and a much loved brother
of Dora and Norah.
Funeral service to take pace at
York Crematorium on Tuesday
November 26th at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to
The Cats Protection League,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, Tadcaster,
Tel : 01937 833544.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019