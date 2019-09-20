|
Spanton Geoffrey 6th September, suddenly,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late Doris and dad of Nigel, Mark and Gaynor, grandad and
great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th September at
St Andrew's Methodist Church, Pudsey at 12 noon. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu please to Yorkshire Cancer Research, a box will be available at the church for this purpose.
Any enquiries to Mahony and Ward Funeral Service tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019