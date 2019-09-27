|
North Geoffrey Hylton Passed away at home on September 17th following a short illness, aged 85 years and of Richmond Hill, Leeds 9.
Dear brother of Pat, Philip and David, brother in law of Rose and the late David and a dear uncle
and great uncle.
Service will take place at
Hughes Funeral Services (Service Chapel) 180 York Road, Leeds 9,
on Saturday October 5th at 11 a.m. prior to private cremation.
Flowers or, if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019