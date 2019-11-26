Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:45
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Ireland Wood
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:15
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Ireland Wood
Geoffrey Moore


1934 - 2019
Geoffrey Moore Notice
Moore Geoffrey
22.10.1934 - 11.11.2019 Geoff passed away peacefully
in St James' Hospital and will be long remembered by his Wife
of 59 years, Sheila, his Daughter and Son in Law, Debbie and Rob, and his Grandson and Wife,
Sam and Libby.
The Funeral Service will take
place at 12.45pm on Tuesday
3rd December at the Holy Name
of Jesus Church, Ireland Wood, followed by a Committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please. There will be a donations box on the day to benefit the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
JE Spence Funeral Service
on 0113 268 2842.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019
