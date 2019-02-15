|
|
|
HODGSON Geoffrey
(Geoff) Of Pudsey.
Died peacefully 27th January,
aged 76 years.
Loved husband of the late Marjory, brother of the late Bernard,
father of Andrew, David
and Richard and much loved father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd February at
St James The Great C of E Church, Pudsey at 11.15am, followed by private family cremation service
at Rawdon Crematorium.
A reception will be held at
Pudsey Bowling Club,
Smalewell Road, Pudsey, LS28 8JQ.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Leeds Rhinos Foundation,
a donation box will be available
at the church for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony & Ward Funeral Service.
Tel. 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
