|
|
|
GRESSWELL GEOFFREY
"Geoff" At Leeds General Infirmary
on Sunday 27th October 2019,
aged 89 years.
Husband of the late Kathleen.
Father of Susan and Philip,
grandfather of Thomas and Lucy.
Sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 10.20 am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made to
the ,
for which a plate will be provided.
All enquiries please contact:
G.H. Dovener and Son,
267 Otley Road, West Park,
Leeds, LS16 5LN
Tel: 01132249788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019