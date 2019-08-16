Home

Bethell Geoffrey Peacefully on 10th August 2019, aged 73 at his home
Kirkstall Court Care Home.

Son of the late Walter and Elsie. Much loved brother of Marjorie, Derek, Jean and brother in law
to Charles and Lynne,
Uncle to Rachel.
Will be missed by all.
Funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 12:20pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Headway.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare.
32 North Lane, Headingley,
Leeds, LS6 3HE.
Tel: 0113 2242443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
