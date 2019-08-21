|
|
|
Strudwick Gaynor Lindsay Gaynor Lindsay Strudwick on
13th August, peacefully at the
Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 52 years.
Dear loved daughter of
Gillian and Richard, sister of
Melinda, Carolyne and Emma.
Much loved by partner Paul
and her extended family.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 11.40am.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to
The British Heart Foundation.
All Enquiries:
Wm Dodgson, Lupton Avenue
Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019