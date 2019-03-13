|
|
|
STANDSFIELD-BAY Gay Sheila February 26th, peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 63 years.
Much loved wife of John and she will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service will take place on
Friday March 22nd at the
Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-Day Saints,
Bridge Street, Morley, Leeds,
LS27 OEX at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for St Gemma's Hospice and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9NT.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More