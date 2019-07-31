Home

SCRIVEN Gary John Took the journey home to Heaven on 31st July 2014
Scampy
Reunited with Gary on
19th September 2014
Kevin
Reunited with Gary 29th May 2015

I still call out your name old friend,
time has no measure of my
love for you.
In the storm of grief
I have sensed your embrace,
Heard the song of your voice like
a prayer in the darkest night.

"May hope forever wipe away
your tears, all is safe, all is quiet"...

I look to the day when we meet again, In a place beyond pain where no shadows fall.
A realm where love and light
is all,and hate has no dominion.
For love is the purest form of
a soul at peace.
At perfect peace with joy
in our hearts,
at peace my love, with you.

Mick x x x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
