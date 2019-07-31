SCRIVEN Gary John Took the journey home to Heaven on 31st July 2014

Scampy

Reunited with Gary on

19th September 2014

Kevin

Reunited with Gary 29th May 2015



I still call out your name old friend,

time has no measure of my

love for you.

In the storm of grief

I have sensed your embrace,

Heard the song of your voice like

a prayer in the darkest night.



"May hope forever wipe away

your tears, all is safe, all is quiet"...



I look to the day when we meet again, In a place beyond pain where no shadows fall.

A realm where love and light

is all,and hate has no dominion.

For love is the purest form of

a soul at peace.

At perfect peace with joy

in our hearts,

at peace my love, with you.



Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2019