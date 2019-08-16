|
Phillips Gary William On the 4th August, aged 52.
Sadly passed away,
suddenly, whilst playing cricket.
Dearly loved husband of Tracy,
and Dad to Liam. Much loved son
of Bill and Stella, and loving
brother of Kay, Lyn & Peter.
Sadly missed by all his family
and friends both near and far.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so
desired for the LGI Cardiac Unit.
Funeral Service at Pudsey Parish
Church on Friday 23rd August at
1.30pm, prior to private committal.
With special thanks and
appreciation for all who
fought so hard to save Gary.
Service Enquiries to Mahony
& Ward, 0113 3503886
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019