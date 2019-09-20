COLEMAN Gary On Sunday

8th September 2019.



We little knew the day that God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

but you didn't go alone,

for part of us went with you

the day God called you home.

You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide.

And though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,

and nothing seems the same.

But as God calls us one by one,

the chain will link again.



R.I.P Night.

God bless Gary, love ya,

Love Keith, Samantha, Jules,

Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019