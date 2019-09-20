Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Coleman

Notice Condolences

Gary Coleman Notice
COLEMAN Gary On Sunday
8th September 2019.

We little knew the day that God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone,
for part of us went with you
the day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
and nothing seems the same.
But as God calls us one by one,
the chain will link again.

R.I.P Night.
God bless Gary, love ya,
Love Keith, Samantha, Jules,
Brook and Jordon. xxxxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.