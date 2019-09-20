COLEMAN Gary On Sunday

8th September 2019.



My father wasn't just any father,

he was our father and

that I am proud to call him.

Life will never be the same again.

I feel like a big hole has appeared in

my heart and can never be filled.

All we have left is the memories

we all created together,

memories that are special

all because he was in them.

My father will never, ever be forgotten and I think I can say

that on behalf of most of you.

There won't be a day goes by where he won't be in my thoughts.

My aim now is to make him proud, as I was of him, he made me

into the man I am now.

He taught me everything

I needed to know about

life and work. He was there

every step of the way.



R.I.P my beautiful father,

Craig, Helen and your girls

love you so, so much. xxxxx Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019