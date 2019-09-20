|
|
|
COLEMAN Gary On Sunday
8th September 2019.
My father wasn't just any father,
he was our father and
that I am proud to call him.
Life will never be the same again.
I feel like a big hole has appeared in
my heart and can never be filled.
All we have left is the memories
we all created together,
memories that are special
all because he was in them.
My father will never, ever be forgotten and I think I can say
that on behalf of most of you.
There won't be a day goes by where he won't be in my thoughts.
My aim now is to make him proud, as I was of him, he made me
into the man I am now.
He taught me everything
I needed to know about
life and work. He was there
every step of the way.
R.I.P my beautiful father,
Craig, Helen and your girls
love you so, so much. xxxxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019