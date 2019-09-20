COLEMAN Gary Anthony It is with the saddest of hearts, that we have to announce

Gary went to sleep on

Sunday 8th September 2019 in

St Gemma's Hospice,

in the arms of his loved ones.

He was the bravest most courageous man who gave his all.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandad, brother,

uncle, friend and boss.

Gary will be resting at home

from 4.00pm on

Thursday 26th September, where the cortege will leave from on Friday 27th September at 1.00pm for the Funeral Service at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel at 1.40pm, afterwards everyone is invited for refreshments at

Jubilee Social Club, Melville Place Leeds LS6 2LZ.

Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Gary to St Gemma's Hospice for which a collection plate will be available at the service.

We would like to express our thanks for all the angels at

St Gemma's for the care of Gary and support from them to all the family, to The Bexley Wing,

St James' for their care of Gary.

Finally, the biggest thank you is to our children and grandchildren who have shown outstanding courage throughout and to all our family and Gary's friends.

Gary is flying with the Angels.

All enquiries to

Thomasons Funeral Service,

137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019