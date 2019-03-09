Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Gary Betteridge

Gary Betteridge Notice
BETTERIDGE Gary Gary passed away on
18th February, aged 33 years.
Loving Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to all, always in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium,
Elland Road, Leeds on
Thursday 14th March at 12.20pm.

Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu,
will be gratefully accepted
in aid of Martin House Hospice,
for whom a plate will be
made available.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2019
