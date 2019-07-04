|
FLATRES Gail On June 24th 2019,
passed away peacefully at home aged 58 years of Rothwell.
Dearly loved wife, mum, grandma, daughter, sister and auntie.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday July 12th at Cottingley Hall crematorium at 10.20am.
No flowers by request please. Donations if desired for MIND
for which a box will be
provided at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019